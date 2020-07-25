MANTECA, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — A gunman opened fire during a large house party in Manteca, sending seven people the hospital with injuries, authorities said Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said officers were conducting a traffic stop in Manteca shortly after midnight when they heard several gunshots and saw people running for their lives.

Officers went to the house, located in the 4400 block of Woodward Avenue, and learned that a man armed with a semi-automatic weapon showed up to the party and began shooting into the crowd, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Seven people were taken to the hospital. Two were critically injured and five others were treated and released.

The sheriff’s office said two of the victims were minors and the rest were adults

No arrest has been made and details regarding a motive have not been released.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a black male with a skinny build, wearing a black hoodie and armed with a semi-auto weapon.