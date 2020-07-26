SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A former UC Davis researcher from China is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday after she was arrested last week on visa fraud charges.

The Justice Department on Thursday announced charges against Juan Tang and three other scientists living in the U.S., saying they lied about their status as members of China’s People’s Liberation Army. All were charged with visa fraud.

Tang was the last of the four to be arrested after the justice department accused the Chinese consulate in San Francisco of harboring a known fugitive.

Federal officials said Tang lied about her status as a member of China’s military in a visa application and during an FBI interview.

The allegations come as relations between the US and China continue to deteriorate, particularly over allegations of Chinese theft of US intellectual property.

UC Davis said Tang left her job as a visiting researcher in the Department of Radiation Oncology in June. Her work was funded by a study-based exchange program affiliated with China’s Ministry of Education, the university said in a statement.