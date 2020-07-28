WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS13) – All Americans could have access to high-quality, reusable masks, thanks to a new bill introduced into the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Senator Kamala Harris and joined Senator Bernie Sanders and over three dozen of their Democratic colleagues in the Senate and House in introducing legislation to manufacture and distribute masks to everyone in the country.

The bill is called the Mask for All Act. The legislation also provides pick-up sites for additional masks at community locations that are already providing essential services, such as post offices, pharmacies, schools, public transportation stations, and COVID-19 testing sites.

It would also provide surgical masks and N-95 respirators to all workers in health settings.

The Masks for All Act would use all available authorities, including the Defense Production Act.

“Congress must put forth solutions that can make an immediate difference and get resources to the communities most in need. I am proud to join my colleagues on this legislation to ensure every person in the United States has access to the protective gear they need to fend off this virus,” said Sen. Harris.