SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento woman is dead and her two kids are now left without parents.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies say 23-year-old Carliena Clayton was shot in the head in front of her kids while driving on River Road Monday evening. Deputies say her domestic partner is suspected of shooting and killing her. They have a child together and his other two kids were also in the car.

Aseanijanique White has known Carliena since the fifth grade. She tells us “Carly” had just turned 23 and bought a house in the Sacramento area for her two kids Harmony and Damaria.

She was shocked to hear Carliena’s boyfriend, Mandiko Kwadzo, is now accused of shooting and killing her. Deputies say a witness saw the car end up in the water and ran over to the rescue the four kids — ages two to six — and the man inside the partially submerged car.

Carliena was still in the driver’s seat when CHP arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Carliena lost her life by somebody she was sleeping with every single night, so you never know what’s going through someone’s head,” said White.

Carliena’s family members didn’t want to speak on camera, but tell us her kids are now left without parents. White says Carliena was a dedicated mother. “They motivated her, they uplifted her.”

She is now worried about what’s next for her two kids.

“She is 4’11 but has the heart of a giant. I’ve been saying that since I met her. She is the smallest little thing but her heart is the biggest thing on her body,” White said.

Mandiko Kwadzo has been booked in the Sacramento County Jail on a felony murder charge. He’s expected to be arraigned Thursday.

There is a GoFundMe Page set up for the two children Carliena left behind.