SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters from the Sacramento area who were deployed to Hawaii in anticipation of Hurricane Douglas making landfall are coming back home Wednesday night.

On Saturday, a multi-agency 25-person urban search and rescue team from Sacramento went to Hawaii in response to a request from the state of Hawaii as Hurricane Douglas approached the island.

The team, which includes members from Sacramento Fire and other fire agencies, arrived in O’ahu Saturday night.

Hurricane Douglas did not make landfall as predicted, however, the team stayed in place to provide aid to the affected areas and took the opportunity to formulate a training plan based on the Hawaiian Island Hurricane Plan, according to a statement from the Sacramento Fire Department.

The team lands in Sacramento at 9:30 p.m.