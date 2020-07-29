GALT (CBS13) – Police arrested two men on drug charges after he allegedly found heroin and methamphetamine in the car.

According to Galt police, an officer stopped a car for a vehicle code violation. The driver, Timothy Pearce, was found to be on parole, so the officer did a search of his car.

During the search, the officer found 57 grams of methamphetamine and 36 grams of heroin, scales, and packaging.

Pearce and passenger Jeff Fowler were arrested and booked into jail on charges of sale of drugs and other possession of non-firearm weapons.