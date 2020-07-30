Giants Rally On Yastrzemski's 2nd HR, Walk Off With 7-6 WinMike Yastrzemski homered twice, the second a towering solo shot into McCovey Cove in the ninth inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants past the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Wednesday night.

Republic FC Game Postponed Due To Positive Coronavirus TestA positive coronavirus test result delayed the Sac Republic game against Orange County SC Wednesday evening.

Rockies Rely On Strong Bullpen Again, Sweep 2 From A'sGerman Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas, and the Colorado Rockies wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday.

'Quite A Challenging Golf Course For These Players,' Says CBS Sports' Trevor Immelman On WGC-FedEx St. Jude InvitationalThe WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational brings another stellar field to TPC Southwind for the last event before the PGA Championship.