Car Crashed Into Sacramento Home, Almost Hit Sleeping ChildA family was left shaken up after a driver crashes their vehicle into their home and then ran off.

Are Sacramento Politicians 'Playing Politics' To Keep The State Auditor Out Of The EDD?As millions wait months for missing unemployment checks from the Employment Development Department, some Sacramento politicians are being accused of “playing politics” to keep the Independent State Auditor out of the EDD.

Arrest Made In Modesto Shooting Earlier This Weekolice have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened this week.

Convicted Murderer Serving 84-Years-To-Life In Prison, Terebea Williams, Released Over Coronavirus FearsA convicted killer has been set free as the state tries to reduce the spread of COVID-19 behind bars, and now the family of the victim is furious.