CBS 13 News at 10:00 p.m.Friday is the last day of work for some Kings employees. The organization is laying off a portion of its staff, as the Golden 1 Center remains closed during the pandemic.

12 minutes ago

Pizza Rock Closed: A Slice Of Struggling K Street During Coronavirus PandemicOne of the K Street Mall’s most popular restaurants has closed. Pizza Rock has no more dough.

25 minutes ago

Republic FC Prepares For Match Against San Diego After Postponing GameA source close to the situation says they're breathing a sigh of relief after the Republic returned no positive tests tonight, so the team is back on track preparing for the match in San Diego Saturday.

54 minutes ago

Chinese Scientist, Former UC Davis Researcher Juan Tang Arrested After Seeking Medical CareA Chinese scientist and former UC Davis researcher charged with visa fraud after U.S. authorities said she concealed her military ties was arrested after she left the Chinese consulate in San Francisco to seek medical care for her asthma, court documents showed.

1 hour ago

Roseville Homeowner Wakes Up To Burglar In His Bedroom; Police Search For SuspectAuthorities are looking for a man they say burglarized a home and then potentially went on a shopping spree with a stolen debit card, the Roseville Police Department said.

1 hour ago