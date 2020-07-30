LODI (CBS13) — A Lodi man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly driving a pickup truck with overhead lights and a siren under the influence, police said.
According to Lodi Police, detectives pulled over the black Dodge Dakota after spotting it with flashing lights and a siren in the 400 block of East Lockeford Street just before 8 p.m. Police said the truck had a “Rui’s Landscaping” decal on the side.
Rui Martins, 52, was stopped by detectives who say he was drunk with a blood alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit.
Martins was arrested on charges of impersonating a police officer, felony DUI with priors, violating DUI probation, and other vehicle code violations.
Police are asking anyone who may have had suspicious contact with the truck or Martins to contact Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871.