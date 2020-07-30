ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities are looking for a man they say burglarized a home and then potentially went on a shopping spree with a stolen debit card, the Roseville Police Department said.

Roseville police said the robbery happened on July 24 in the 400 block of Milan Court. Around 4:45 a.m., the homeowner reportedly woke up to find a person standing in his bedroom, going through his things.

“This is an extremely scary situation. Most people’s worst nightmare to wake up with a suspect or someone inside their house that they don’t know,” said Rob Baquera, the Roseville Police Department’s public information officer.

As the homeowner jumped out of bed, the suspect allegedly ran, taking cash, credit cards, and a debit card.

“This is an extremely basin criminal for someone to go inside of an occupied home. The last thing we want is to create a situation where someone is going to get hurt,” Baquera said.

Baquera said the stolen debit card has been used in a two-day shopping spree across Sacramento, North Highlands and Citrus Heights and a potential suspect was captured in surveillance footage.

(credit: Roseville Police)

“That’s super unsettling. Like I said, I’m already paranoid and just knowing something happened right down the street like that is very scary,” said neighbor Maryna Biletsky.

Police said they are not sure if the man in the images who allegedly used the stolen card is the same person who broke into the home. They are asking for the public to help identify the suspect in the photos to help in their search.

Investigators are still searching for how the man got in, while neighbors say they will start being more thorough in securing their homes.

“There has been a time or two we even left the back door unlocked and so now we will definitely be double-checking everything,” said Biletsky.