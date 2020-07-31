COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) – Mysterious Chinese seeds are now showing up in Colusa County.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) says it recently became aware of a number of reports regarding “mysterious and unsolicited seeds from China and other parts of Asia.”

Often labeled as jewelry, toys, and more, the packages are being shipped to homeowners throughout the U.S., including some in Colusa County. The CDFA is communicating with the United States Department of Agriculture to determine what can be done about the shipments.

Colusa County is one of California’s significant seed-producing locations. Seeds with unknown origin and those that have not been properly inspected, treated, or tested may have a significant impact on the local industry and ag-based economy, according to a statement from the Colusa County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office

Colusa County residents who receive the seeds are asked to contact the Colusa County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office via the information below to arrange for a delivery or pick up.

Colusa County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office

100 Sunrise Blvd. Suite F

Colusa, CA 95932

(530) 458-0580

ccag@countyofcolusa.com

Those who have planted the seeds should contact the office for additional direction.