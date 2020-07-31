MADERA (CBS13) – A Madera hospital has confirmed a pediatric patient has died from COVID-19, marking the first coronavirus-related death of a child in California, according to the state health department.

The child, a teenager receiving care at Valley Children’s Hospital, had prior underlying health conditions, according to the California Department of Public Health.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this young person whose death is a tragic and powerful reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, state health officer and director of the state health department.

Valley Children’s Healthcare said in a statement:

The death of this patient reaffirms that children – and no age group – are not immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative, now more than ever, for us to all work together to prevent further spread of the disease. Our children deserve no less.

Neither Valley Children’s Healthcare nor the state health department could release any further information regarding the patient.

California continues to inch closer to 500,000 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. Nationwide, cases have surpassed 4.5 million.