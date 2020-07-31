Man Allegedly Leads Stockton Police On Chase, Ends Up Driving Into CanalA man who allegedly tried to run from police ended up in the water and in need of rescuing.

Man Wanted On Outstanding Warrant Caught By Placer County Sheriff's K-9 Axel In LoomisA man who was wanted out of Washoe County, Nevada was taken into custody after allegedly running from deputies during a traffic stop in Placer County.

'We Know This Is A Recession, But We Don't Want This To Go Into Depression Territory,' Says Economics ProfessorWith the first round of economic stimulus running out, millions of Americans are about to take a massive hit to their household budget.

Mysterious Chinese Seeds Showing Up In Colusa CountySacramento County has joined the list of places that have been sent mysterious shipments of seeds from China.