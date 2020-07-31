Comments
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A search is on for suspect who vandalized the Grass Valley Police Department on Wednesday night, authorities said on Friday.
Grass Valley police said a rock was thrown through the glass door of the department lobby. Photos released by the department showed a glass door was completely shattered and a second glass door was also damaged.
Authorities said they believe the suspect was acting alone. Details regarding the description of the suspect or a motive were not available.
The department will remain closed for walk-in services until repairs are complete.
Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts or identification of a suspect is encouraged to contact the Grass Valley Police Department.