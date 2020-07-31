Rock Thrown Through Grass Valley Police Department Lobby DoorA search is on for suspect who vandalized the Grass Valley Police Department on Wednesday night, authorities said on Friday.

Lake Tahoe's Fluctuating Clarity Worsens Amid Wet WinterLake Tahoe’s fluctuating clarity got worse last year during an especially cold and wet winter as sedimentation, algae growth and a tiny invasive shrimp continued to pose restoration challenges for the famed clear water of the lake.

First Coronavirus Death Of Child In California Confirmed At Madera HospitalA Madera hospital has confirmed a pediatric patient has died from COVID-19, marking the first coronavirus-related death of a child in California, according to the state health department.

Repeat Offender Sentenced To 57 Years To Life After Premeditated Attempted Murder ConvictionA career criminal has been sentenced to 57 years to life in prison after being convicted of premeditated attempted murder after shooting a victim multiple times in August 2019, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.