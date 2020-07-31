  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Grass Valley News

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A search is on for suspect who vandalized the Grass Valley Police Department on Wednesday night, authorities said on Friday.

(credit: Grass Valley Police Department)

Grass Valley police said a rock was thrown through the glass door of the department lobby. Photos released by the department showed a glass door was completely shattered and a second glass door was also damaged.

Authorities said they believe the suspect was acting alone. Details regarding the description of the suspect or a motive were not available.

The department will remain closed for walk-in services until repairs are complete.

Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts or identification of a suspect is encouraged to contact the Grass Valley Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply