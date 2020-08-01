VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Vacaville Christian Schools said it is planning to reopen with full-time on-campus instruction when the school year begins later this month.

Head of School Ben Davis said in a letter to the community that he feels confident in the anticipated Aug. 24 school start date. In his letter, Davis also covered the topic of face coverings.

“We also understand that wearing face masks has created quite a bit of concern amongst families in our community,” he said. “VCS will only require face masks if it is mandated and only to the extent needed to meet minimum county and state requirements. We will partner as much as possible with families who are not comfortable with face masks should this county requirement be in place.”

Davis also said that there are plans in place in the case that on-campus instruction is not permitted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said those plans include modified schedules – what he dubbed phase 2 – and full-time distance learning – called phase 1.

“If a transition to either Phase 2 or Phase 1 becomes necessary, the shift will be smooth, with prepared systems and clear communication to all families,” Davis said. “In Phase 2, our goal will be a modified schedule that maximizes on-campus learning, utilizes distance learning as necessary, and accommodates our family’s needs to the greatest extent possible.”

Davis said families would be notified when those contingency plans were complete.

Vacaville Christian Schools provides instruction for children in preschool, elementary school, middle school and high school.