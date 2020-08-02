Comments
SAN QUENTIN (CBS13) – Investigators are saying a fire that moved through Angels Camp late last week and destroyed one home is now considered suspicious.
The fire started in a field behind an O’Reilly Auto Parts store around 5 p.m. It grew to around 10-acres burned and destroyed an unoccupied home.
Firefighters say the two-story vacant house on Utica Lane was fully involved and three more structures were threatened with two suffering minor damage, Cal Fire said.
Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses to figure out what caused it, according to the Altaville Malomnes Fire Protection District.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.