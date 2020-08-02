Man Injured In Vacaville Shooting, Police SayA man is in the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Vacaville on Sunday, authorities said.

18 minutes ago

Elk Grove Unified School District To Start School Year Through Distance LearningStudents in the Elk Grove Unified School District aren't the only ones experiencing butterflies for the beginning of the school year. Parents are too, as the new school year beginning on Monday will unfold at home.

32 minutes ago

El Dorado Hills Neighbors Stood Watch Over Homes As Flames Inched CloserA fire came too close for comfort in El Dorado Hills early Sunday.

34 minutes ago

Stockton Sailor Presumed Dead In California Coast Training AccidentCBS13 is learning that one of the eight missing members of the U.S. military presumed dead off of the coast of San Diego is from Stockton.

37 minutes ago

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For Fire Burning In Rural Area Of Colusa CountyEvacuations were ordered in a 1,000-acre fire burning in a rural area of Colusa County on Sunday, Cal Fire announced.

44 minutes ago