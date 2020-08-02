Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento area church met in Del Paso Heights for in-person services for the first time since March.
The Faith Covenant Community Church has been holding services on Facebook since social distancing orders went into effect. All recommended health guidelines for holding outdoor services were followed.
Sunday was their first chance to come together – spreading a message of hope instead of the virus.
“We love to worship God, and we understand the dynamics of it,” said Church Elder Keith Brent. “We understand there are social distancing orders in effect, so we keep in order with that.”