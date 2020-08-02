Magic Build Big Lead, Stay On Roll In 132-116 Win Over KingsNikola Vucevic had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half and the Orlando Magic continued a strong restart with a 132-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Gallo, Choo Homer As Rangers Avoid Sweep In San FranciscoWillie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly after the Giants walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Joey Gallo followed with a three-run home run and the Texas Rangers beat San Francisco 9-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Taijuan Walker Overpowering As Mariners Beat Athletics 5-3Taijuan Walker threw one-hit ball over seven innings, Kyle Lewis had his sixth straight multi-hit game, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Friday night.

DeRozan's 27 Points Lead Spurs Past Kings, 129-120DeMar DeRozan scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to help the San Antonio Spurs pull away and beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120 on Friday night.