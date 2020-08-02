WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Woodland man was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase after being spotted driving a vehicle with no license plates, authorities said.

The Woodland Police Department said officers attempted to pull over Jared Lampkin, 35, Saturday night in the area of West Street near Clover Street.

Lampkin allegedly took off at a high rate of speed while passing other vehicles and running through multiple stop signs.

Authorities said Lampkin pulled into the apartment complex on W Elliot Street, where he was taken into custody.

Woodland police said the vehicle matched the description of a previously reported stolen vehicle but turned out to not be stolen.

Lampkin was booked into the Yolo County Jail where he faces charges of felony evading and driving on a suspended license.