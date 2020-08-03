Navy Investigating Video Of Dogs Attacking Colin Kaepernick Fill-InThe U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy Seals Museum in Florida.

California Lawmakers Were Globetrotters Before PandemicIt was a different era for California lawmakers before the coronavirus pandemic: business-class flights to Japan, stays at 5-star hotels and dinners with local politicians in the name of promoting economic ties.

Sites Fire In Colusa County Now 40 Percent Contained; Evacuation Orders Still In EffectFirefighters say better mapping has given them a better idea for the size of wildfire that is prompting evacuation orders in rural Colusa County.

Elk Grove, Stockton Schools Start New Academic Year; Distance Learning Worries LingerIt’s back to school for several districts in the area on Monday, including one of the largest districts in the state