SAN QUENTIN (CBS) — Condemned killer Orlando Romero, sentenced to death along with his brother Christopher Self in 1996, died Sunday at a hospital outside of San Quentin while being treated for a COVID-19 infection, according to state prison officials.
Romero is the 11th death row inmate to die while being treated for COVID-19 since the virus outbreak swept through San Quentin beginning in June. The last execution at San Quentin was in 2006.
Prison officials said Romero’s death appears to be from complications related to COVID-19, but a coroner will determine his exact cause of death.
Who cares?
Why is this headlined as died while being treated for Covid19? It comes across as the reason for his death when it hasn’t been confirmed. Typical media fear mongers and a death row inmate no less. I say it saves the state big dollars.
Newsom took our vote away by stopping all executions, so Covid 19 taking care of the condemned inmates, one by one.