GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A Grass Valley woman is under arrest on suspicion hitting and killing a Waste Management employee, then fleeing the scene.

The incident happened a little before 9 a.m. Monday along McCourtney Road, near the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

California Highway Patrol says the Waste Management employee was cleaning up on the side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver took off from the scene before officers arrived, while the employee was left with fatal injuries.

Following a lead, investigators say they were able to track down the suspected driver’s address.

Amy Hannan, a 47-year-old Grass Valley resident, was soon arrested. She is facing charges of felony hit-and-run and DUI.

The identity of the employee has not been released at this point.