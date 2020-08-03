Comments
COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters say better mapping has given them a better idea for the size of wildfire that is prompting evacuation orders in rural Colusa County.
As of Monday, Cal Fire reports that the Sites Fire is at 540 acres and 40 percent containment.
This is down from the original 1,000-acre estimate from Sunday when the fire was first reported.
Evacuations were ordered for 3308 Lodoga Road and Squaw Creek Road. Those orders were still in effect as of Monday morning, Cal Fire says.
About 12 structures are threatened by the wildfire, officials said.
The fire is located off of Sites Lodoga Road and Campground Road, Southeast of Stonyford, Cal Fire said.