NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are searching for a man who threatened suicide in North Sacramento then fired at officers who came to help.

According to Sacramento Police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Rivera Drive around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a person threatening suicide with a firearm. When they found the man in a vehicle, police say he fired his weapon at officers and drove away. No officers were injured.

Police say the suspect was identified as 50-year-old Albert Wheeler. He’s described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Wheeler was last seen driving a tan 2013 Chevy pickup, CA license plate AL30Y21.

Officers say Wheeler is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office said its deputies are also responding to assist the police department with this incident.

