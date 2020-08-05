Black-Owned Business’ Black Lives Matter Signs Vandalized Using ‘Thin Blue Line’ SymbolsYuba City police are investigating after a business' Black Lives Matter signs were covered with blue paint and hidden under a 'thin blue line' flag someone stapled to their building.

51 minutes ago

70 Stolen Bee Boxes Recovered By Detectives In Raid At Yolo County PropertyDozens of stolen bee boxes have been recovered after detectives raided a residence outside of Woodland on Tuesday.

1 hour ago

Stephon Clark's Family Speaks Out After California District Attorneys Urge NFL To Pull PSAThe family of Stephon Clark is speaking out over demands that the NFL pull a new PSA featuring the Sacramento man who was shot and killed by police.

1 hour ago

El Dorado County Woman Urges Others To Take Virus Seriously After A Week In ICUAn El Dorado County woman is speaking out after surviving COVID-19 in hopes it might convince people to take the virus more seriously.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Unemployment: Did EDD Make Misleading Payment Claims To Lawmakers?The Employment Development Department told lawmakers it has paid more than 4.8 million people so far, but CBS13 has now confirmed that many of those people are still waiting for unemployment payments.

3 hours ago