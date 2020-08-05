Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating a homicide after a 40-year-old man was found stabbed Wednesday evening.
According to the Stockton Police Department, the man was found in the area of Wilson Way and Mormon Slough just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives have not released a possible motive or any suspect information at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information about this fatal stabbing to contact the department at 209-937-8377.
The victim’s identity has not been released.