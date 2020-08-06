BANGOR (CBS13) – Two people were arrested after being caught on camera burglarizing the Bangor Post Office in mid-June, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Authorities said Mayra Jimenez, 25, of Tracy, and Jonathan Dew, 26, of Vacaville, also left physical evidence at the scene and were located and arrested in Sacramento on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Arrest warrants were issued for the two on one count of burglary.

Detectives said both individuals were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Dew posted bail and Jimenez was transferred to the Butte County Jail, where she posted bail.

More physical evidence and security footage of the two were obtained from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office after they traveled to the Hard Rock Casino in Wheatland in Yuba County, where investigators said Dew and Jimenez visited after the burglary.

Jimenez is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 23 at the Butte County Superior Court. Dew is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 11, also in Butte County.