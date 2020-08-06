  • CBS13On Air

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A Yuba City business’ Black Lives Matter signs have been vandalized for the second time in a week.

Police were already investigating the first incident at Porky’s Barbecue as a possible hate crime.

The owners started displaying BLM signs during the George Floyd movement. But, on Wednesday, the owners found that someone had covered the signs with blue paint. A “thin blue line” flag was also stapled to their building.

“When they start painting the windows, the next thing to do is to firebomb it,” Samuel Thompson said.

Just a day after cleaning up the vandalism, however, the owners discovered that their windows had again been covered in paint.

Yuba City police have said they are increasing patrols in the area and will be looking at surveillance cameras to try and identify any possible suspects.

