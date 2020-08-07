ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An Elk Grove resident as met by a startling sight when she walked into the bathroom.

On Friday morning, Irma Zambrano says she was about to use the toilet when a snake, a boa constrictor, popped out. She called the city to come to remove the snake, but was referred to a snake removal company. A worker from the company came to the home and pulled the 6-foot-long snake from the toilet.

The snake reportedly does not belong to the Zambrano or the neighbors. According to the worker, the snake was well into the plumbing. It’s unclear how it got there.

The snake was handed over to animal control.