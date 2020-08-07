FOLSOM (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed after she crashed along Highway 50 on Thursday.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 50, west of the county line. Crystal Mora, 37, of Sacramento, was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when she reportedly veered off the freeway and drove down a steep embankment, rolling the car several times, according to CHP East Sacramento.

She got out of her vehicle, walked up the embankment, and crossed the freeway on foot. When she got to the westbound lanes, she was hit by two vehicles and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles cooperated with investigators.