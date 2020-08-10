MODESTO (CBS13) — Distance learning got off to a rough start for Modesto City Schools District Monday.

The district is now investigating what caused its website to crash, forcing a delay on the first day.

“It’s very frustrating, they haven’t even started school yet it’s one o’clock,” one mom said.

Moms Rachelle and Amanda both had to visit the district’s tech support center to get their kids login to work during what should have been their class time.

“We can’t log in. They cannot access any of their teachers. They cannot email them so I have to stay home to email all the teachers,” one parent explained.

IMPORTANT – The MCS website is currently down, so go to your Schoology online classroom at https://t.co/AS6DoHolQy Log-in using your District username & password. You will be able to join your online class. Both Schoology and Microsoft Teams Video meetings ARE still functioning pic.twitter.com/rkWW1otV1T — Modesto City Schools (@MCS4Kids) August 10, 2020

Greg Taylor is a world history teacher at Modesto High School.

“Kind of differentiating between OK, what students are not here, and what students are trying to get into your class and just can’t,” Taylor said.

First day struggles were also felt at Hart-Ransom School District where Leslie Crooker is a sixth-grade teacher.

“It just was absolutely last minute. We were prepared to have distance learning start today under the guidelines we established for ourselves, until the board gave us their very strict parameters on Friday,” Crooker said. “We don’t mind these parameters; we just would’ve appreciated them a month ago.”

She says certain grade levels didn’t even have all the materials they needed to give to students and there were also issues with logging in.

As for parents who spent a big part of their Monday just trying to help their kids log in, they hope there aren’t any further delays in learning.

“I don’t like it, I think they should of had a test run,” a mother explained.

The drive-up tech support center will be available for Modesto City Schools all week.