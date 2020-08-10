CBS Sacramento APP:Download the updated CBS Sacramento app for the latest features.
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to contain a grass fire that started late Monday morning in rural Placer County.

The scene was near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, north of Roseville.

Crews from Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit and Placer County responded and found about two to three acres of vegetation were burning.

Firefighters got the flames under control within an hour.

In total, Cal Fire says 26 acres were burned.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

