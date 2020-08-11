EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A narcotics detection dog is being credited with helping deputies uncover a large stash of marijuana that was allegedly being moved out of state.

The bust happened back at the end of July. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle towing a rental trailer for an unspecified traffic violation somewhere in the county.

At some point during the stop, Toby the drug dog was deployed. He soon alerted deputies that there was drugs inside the car and trailer.

Deputies searched the vehicle and trailer, quickly discovering about 301 pounds of marijuana, 5,945 THC vape cartridges, edibles, concentrated marijuana and $4,000 in cash.

The driver, who investigators believe was heading somewhere outside of California, was cited and released. The drugs have been confiscated.