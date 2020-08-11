CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Two duplexes were destroyed in a fire on Douvan Court in Carmichael Tuesday night.

Firefighters say the was a gas leak between two of the involved structures, but there were no reports of explosions to fire dispatch. At least four units were involved in the fire.

Metro Fire says no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

More than 50 personnel, including eight engines, four trucks, two ambulances, five chief officers and more responded to the scene, Metro Fire said.

It appears some of the residents’ vehicles were burnt in the fire.