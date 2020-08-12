Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Kaiser Permanente is looking for volunteers for a coronavirus vaccine trial.
Sacramento was selected as a test site for a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial. Kaiser started preparation for the Phase 3 clinical trial Wednesday.
They hope to enroll 1,400 volunteers from four sites in California and Oregon between the ages of 18 and 85 for the double-blind study. Half of the participants will get the real vaccine while others will get a placebo.
The vaccine was developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, sponsors of the trial.
UC Davis Health is also participating in the trial and is looking for 80 participants. You can learn more here.