Airbnb Sues Renter In House Party Shooting; Victim's Family Wants 'Justice For The Kids'Gunfire over the weekend at a house party turned violent is prompting Airbnb to take a drastic step. For the first time in the company's history, it's suing a guest to stop out-of-control parties.

52 minutes ago

Police: 3 West Sacramento Homes Within 1 Block Turned Into Marijuana Grow HousesPolice say they have uncovered a large indoor marijuana growing operation that involved three separate homes within one West Sacramento block.

2 hours ago

3rd El Dorado County Business Defies State Orders, Refuses To Shut DownAnother El Dorado County restaurant was ordered to shut down after flagrantly refusing to follow mask and social distancing rules.

3 hours ago

WATCH: Lodi Officer Saves Man Stuck On Tracks From Oncoming TrainDramatic video shows a Lodi police officer rushing to save a man in a wheelchair who was stuck on the tracks as a train sped toward them.

3 hours ago

Call Kurtis Update: Mom Goes Four Months Without Working FridgeA Mom who went four months without a working fridge, will have to wait even longer for her replacement.

4 hours ago