Call Kurtis Update: Mom Goes Four Months Without Working FridgeA Mom who went four months without a working fridge, will have to wait even longer for her replacement.

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Child Care Closures: Do Parents Still Have To Pay?It appears some schools are revising their contracts to ensure parents do have to pay no matter what.

2 hours ago

Sheriff's Offices Discuss Mask Policies After Sacramento Deputies Seen Without Masks In StoreThe Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not happy after several deputies were seen inside a South Sacramento market not wearing masks.

3 hours ago

Metro Fire Says Flammable Household Items May Have Fueled Carmichael Duplex FireThe flames roared Tuesday night, charring four units of two duplexes on Douvan Court in Carmichael.

3 hours ago

Inside The 11th Hour Meeting: Kamala Harris Support Team May Have Pushed Her To Top VP SpotCalifornia Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis called for a conference call with "Team Biden" on behalf of her friend, Sen. Kamala Harris.

3 hours ago