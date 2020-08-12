WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police say they have uncovered a large indoor marijuana growing operation that involved three separate homes within one West Sacramento block.

West Sacramento police say officers had been investigating the operation for the past few months.

The suspects managed to buy three homes along the 3900 block of Prosser Street. The homes were then turned into large indoor marijuana grows.

Neighbors started complaining of the smell of marijuana coming from the homes, prompting detectives to look into the operation a little closer.

On Wednesday morning, detectives raided the homes.

“Although marijuana possession and growing marijuana is legal in California, there are stipulations to the law that must be adhered to. The suspects in this case are not residents of our city, they purchased homes for the sole purpose of furthering a criminal enterprise,” West Sacramento said in a statement.

In total, about 2,000 marijuana plants were seized. About $23,000 in case was also taken as evidence.

Police say several suspects have been arrested, but their names are not being released at this point due to the ongoing investigation.