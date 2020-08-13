SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twenty-one students, faculty and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent from President Robert S. Nelsen to the campus community on Thursday.

Nelsen said in his email Thursday afternoon that the cases are among individuals who were on campus over the last three weeks, as some classes were still being held on campus instead of virtually due to necessity.

“The vast majority of our classes and operations will be delivered virtually through the end of the year, with very few exceptions,” Nelsen said in his email. “Today, I want to reiterate why it is critical that we continue to limit the number of people on campus.”

Nelsen said campus officials are identifying options to limit public access to campus and encourage students, staff and faculty to stay off campus unless absolutely necessary.

“Health and safety must remain a top priority, not only for our students, faculty, and staff, but for our extended Hornet Families: our parents, children, spouses, partners, and other loved ones with whom we share our living spaces and our lives,” Nelsen said. “We must take care of ourselves, and we must do all that we can to protect one another.”

Further details regarding the positive COVID-19 cases were not released.

This is the first outbreak to occur at Sac State.