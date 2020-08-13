MODESTO (CBS13) – Over 12,000 plants, 15 guns and nearly 1 million in cash were seized in an illegal marijuana bust that resulted in 31 arrests, the Modesto Police Department said on Thursday.
Authorities said the bust happened in the south Modesto area. Investigators served 16 search warrants over the course of the investigation.
Modesto police said all plants were destroyed and firearms removed, of which were multiple assault rifles.
The cash seized was from suspected illegal marijuana sales, investigators said, and totaled around $900,000.
Modesto police said illegal cultivation has continued to rise since the recreational use of marijuana was legalized in 2018.
The bust was done in collaboration with the Merced County Sheriff’s Department, Stanislaus County Special Investigations Unit and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Modesto police said.
Below is a list of those arrested:
Alejandrina Vazquez-Santos, 23, of Modesto
Antelmo Diaz-Martinez, 25, of Modesto
Benito Garcia-Hernandez, 39, of Madera
Carlos Antonio-Martinez, 20, of Modesto
Carolina Francisco-Santos, 21, of Selma
Celso Gutierrez, 19, of Delano
Cyndi Gaitan, 27, of Modesto
Domingo Martinez-Perez, 28, of Modesto
Efren Barron, 32, of Modesto
Gregorio Bailon-Cruz, 30, of Modesto
Jaime Marcial Martinez, 23, of Modesto
Jorge Alvarez, 48, of Modesto
Jorge Luis Alvarez Hernandez, 24, of Modesto
Jose Alvarez, 19, of Modesto
Jose Ramirez-Bailon, 19, of Modesto
Lawrence Ruiz-Bailon, 18, of Modesto
Luis Alberto Rodriquez Rivera, 29, of Palo Alto
Martin Pelayo Ruiz, 37, of Delhi
Nelson Espinoza, 29, of Modesto
Rafel Pacheco, 27, of Selma
Ricardo Ramirez, 21, of Modesto
The names of the remaining individuals were not released.