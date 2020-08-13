MODESTO (CBS13) – Over 12,000 plants, 15 guns and nearly 1 million in cash were seized in an illegal marijuana bust that resulted in 31 arrests, the Modesto Police Department said on Thursday.

Authorities said the bust happened in the south Modesto area. Investigators served 16 search warrants over the course of the investigation.

Modesto police said all plants were destroyed and firearms removed, of which were multiple assault rifles.

The cash seized was from suspected illegal marijuana sales, investigators said, and totaled around $900,000.

Modesto police said illegal cultivation has continued to rise since the recreational use of marijuana was legalized in 2018.

The bust was done in collaboration with the Merced County Sheriff’s Department, Stanislaus County Special Investigations Unit and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Modesto police said.

Below is a list of those arrested:

Alejandrina Vazquez-Santos, 23, of Modesto

Antelmo Diaz-Martinez, 25, of Modesto

Benito Garcia-Hernandez, 39, of Madera

Carlos Antonio-Martinez, 20, of Modesto

Carolina Francisco-Santos, 21, of Selma

Celso Gutierrez, 19, of Delano

Cyndi Gaitan, 27, of Modesto

Domingo Martinez-Perez, 28, of Modesto

Efren Barron, 32, of Modesto

Gregorio Bailon-Cruz, 30, of Modesto

Jaime Marcial Martinez, 23, of Modesto

Jorge Alvarez, 48, of Modesto

Jorge Luis Alvarez Hernandez, 24, of Modesto

Jose Alvarez, 19, of Modesto

Jose Ramirez-Bailon, 19, of Modesto

Lawrence Ruiz-Bailon, 18, of Modesto

Luis Alberto Rodriquez Rivera, 29, of Palo Alto

Martin Pelayo Ruiz, 37, of Delhi

Nelson Espinoza, 29, of Modesto

Rafel Pacheco, 27, of Selma

Ricardo Ramirez, 21, of Modesto

The names of the remaining individuals were not released.