Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to fires at two North Highlands apartment complexes early Thursday afternoon.
Both fires were dispatched almost at the same time.
#WattAv affected 4 units & #BellingerCt had a single unit affected by fire
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 13, 2020
One fire was along the 7400 block of Watt Avenue, while the other was about three miles away along Bellinger Court. Firefighters from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department worked quickly and both are now under control.
The fire at the Watt Avenue complex affected four units, firefighters say, while only one unit was affected at the Bellinger Court building.
No injuries were reported.
It’s unclear what started either fire.