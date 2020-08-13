Man Accused Of Stealing Employees' Purses From Colfax Restaurant Break RoomAuthorities are searching for a man caught on camera entering a Colfax restaurant's employee break room and stealing two purses last week, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday.

California Judicial Council Votes To End Eviction Protections As Lawmakers Mull FixCalifornia will resume eviction and foreclosure proceedings on Sept. 1 unless the state Legislature takes action after the court system's rule-making body on Thursday voted to end temporary statewide protections for people who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

111-Degree High Forecasted Next Week, Would Be One Of Sacramento's Hottest Days EverForecasters are warning that the Central Valley is in for an extended heatwave that could push Sacramento close to its hottest temperature ever.

Sheriff: Fairfield Man Arrested 4 Times In Past 4 Months For Possession Of Stolen Motor VehiclesA suspect in a car linked to a series of crimes in Vacaville was arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in the crash on Tuesday.