By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:2020 Election, Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Election day is less than three months away and Sacramento County is still looking for 31 vote centers.

The county is required by law to provide 84 Vote Centers for the general election on Nov. 3, but so far they only have 53 centers confirmed.

A spokesperson for the county said many locations that they’ve used in the past, like schools and community centers, are occupied with daycares, COVID testing, food distribution and other services.

The county is looking for spaces that can be open Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, especially in the Natomas, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Folsom areas. Officials are looking to business owners, community organizations, school districts and government facilities that could offer up their space.

A deep cleaning will be provided before and after the election, the county said. They hope to confirm locations by Aug. 28 so the information can be included in voter information guides.

Below is the current list of confirmed locations:

11-Day/Drop Box Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA) 4000 Truxel Rd Ste 3 Sacramento 95834
11-Day/Drop Box City of Citrus Heights City Hall 6360 Fountain Square Dr Citrus Heights 95621
11-Day CNU Event Center 9650 W Taron Dr Elk Grove 95757
11-Day Department of Human Assistance – Florin 2450 Florin Rd Sacramento 95822
11-Day Department of Human Assistance – Galt 210 N Lincoln Way Galt 95632
11-Day Golden 1 Center 500 David J Stern Walk Sacramento 95814
11-Day Greater Sacramento Urban League 3725 Marysville Blvd Sacramento 95838
11-Day or 4 day Koreana Plaza 10947 Olson Dr Ste 402 Rancho Cordova 95670
11-Day Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer 4641 Marconi Ave Sacramento 95821
11-Day Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church 4151 Don Julio Blvd North Highlands 95660
11-Day Pat O’Brien Community Center 8025 Waterman Rd Sacramento 95829
11-Day Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center 2201 Cottage Way Sacramento 95825
11-Day Secretary of State Building 1500 11th St Sacramento 95814
11-Day St. Luke’s Lutheran Church 7595 Center Pkwy Sacramento 95823
11-Day The Center at District56 8230 Civic Center Dr Elk Grove 95757
11-Day Unity of Sacramento Church 9249 Folsom Blvd Sacramento 95826
4-Day American River College 4700 College Oak Dr Sacramento 95841
4-Day Animal Care & Regulation 3839 Bradshaw Rd Sacramento 95827
4-Day/Drop Box Arden – Dimick Library 891 Watt Ave Sacramento 95864
4-Day/Drop Box Carmichael Library 5605 Marconi Ave Carmichael 95608
4-Day California State University Sacramento – Modoc Hall 3020 State University Dr Sacramento 95819
4-Day Citrus Heights Fellowship 7405 Mariposa Ave Citrus Heights 95610
4-Day CLARA Auditorium 1425 24th St Sacramento 95816
4-Day/Drop Box Colonial Heights Library 4799 Stockton Blvd Sacramento 95820
4-Day Depot Building and Park 6730 Front St Rio Linda 95673
4-Day Faith Lutheran Church 4000 San Juan Ave Fair Oaks 95628
4-Day Fletcher Farm Community Center 7245 Fletcher Farm Dr Sacramento 95828
4-Day George Washington Carver High School 10101 Systems Pkwy Sacramento 95827
4-Day Herald Fire Station #87 12746 Ivie Rd Herald 95638
4-Day Hillsdale Blvd Baptist Church 6201 Hillsdale Blvd Sacramento 95842
4-Day Howe It’s Done 2502 Franklin Blvd Sacramento 95818
4-Day Isleton Community Center 208 Jackson Blvd Isleton 95641
4-Day Johnston Community Center 231 Eleanor Ave Sacramento 95815
4-Day/Drop Box Laguna Creek Sports Club 9570 Racquet Ct Elk Grove 95758
4-Day Maple Neighborhood Center 3301 37th Ave Sacramento 95824
4-Day Marina Vista Community Center 240 Seavey Cir Sacramento 95818
4-Day Muslim Community of Folsom 391 S Lexington Dr Ste 120 Folsom 95630
4-Day/Drop Box North Highlands – Antelope Library 4235 Antelope Rd Antelope 95843
4-Day North Highlands Recreation Center 6040 Watt Ave North Highlands 95660
4-Day/Drop Box North Natomas Library 4660 Via Ingoglia Sacramento 95835
4-Day Orangevale Grange Hall 5807 Walnut Ave Orangevale 95662
4-Day/Drop Box Rancho Cordova City Hall 2729 Prospect Park Dr Rancho Cordova 95670
4-Day/Drop Box Rancho Murieta Community Services District 15160 Jackson Rd Rancho Murieta 95683
4-Day/Drop Box Robbie Waters Pocket – Greenhaven Library 7335 Gloria Dr Sacramento 95831
4-Day Robertson Community Center 3525 Norwood Ave Sacramento 95838
4-Day/Drop Box Sacramento County Administration Building 700 H St Sacramento 95814
4-Day Sierra 2 Center 2791 24Th St Sacramento 95818
4-Day/Drop Box South Natomas Library 2901 Truxel Rd Sacramento 95833
4-Day/Drop Box Sylvan Oaks Library 6700 Auburn Blvd Citrus Heights 95621
4-Day The East Jay Building 5025 J St Ste 102 Sacramento 95819
4-Day/Drop Box Valley Hi – North Laguna Library 7400 Imagination Pkwy Sacramento 95823
4-Day/Drop Box Walnut Grove Library 14177 Market St Walnut Grove 95690
4-Day Wilton Community Center 9717 Colony Rd Wilton
