SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Election day is less than three months away and Sacramento County is still looking for 31 vote centers.
The county is required by law to provide 84 Vote Centers for the general election on Nov. 3, but so far they only have 53 centers confirmed.
A spokesperson for the county said many locations that they’ve used in the past, like schools and community centers, are occupied with daycares, COVID testing, food distribution and other services.
The county is looking for spaces that can be open Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, especially in the Natomas, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Folsom areas. Officials are looking to business owners, community organizations, school districts and government facilities that could offer up their space.
A deep cleaning will be provided before and after the election, the county said. They hope to confirm locations by Aug. 28 so the information can be included in voter information guides.
Below is the current list of confirmed locations:
|11-Day/Drop Box
|Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)
|4000 Truxel Rd Ste 3
|Sacramento
|95834
|11-Day/Drop Box
|City of Citrus Heights City Hall
|6360 Fountain Square Dr
|Citrus Heights
|95621
|11-Day
|CNU Event Center
|9650 W Taron Dr
|Elk Grove
|95757
|11-Day
|Department of Human Assistance – Florin
|2450 Florin Rd
|Sacramento
|95822
|11-Day
|Department of Human Assistance – Galt
|210 N Lincoln Way
|Galt
|95632
|11-Day
|Golden 1 Center
|500 David J Stern Walk
|Sacramento
|95814
|11-Day
|Greater Sacramento Urban League
|3725 Marysville Blvd
|Sacramento
|95838
|11-Day or 4 day
|Koreana Plaza
|10947 Olson Dr Ste 402
|Rancho Cordova
|95670
|11-Day
|Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer
|4641 Marconi Ave
|Sacramento
|95821
|11-Day
|Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church
|4151 Don Julio Blvd
|North Highlands
|95660
|11-Day
|Pat O’Brien Community Center
|8025 Waterman Rd
|Sacramento
|95829
|11-Day
|Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center
|2201 Cottage Way
|Sacramento
|95825
|11-Day
|Secretary of State Building
|1500 11th St
|Sacramento
|95814
|11-Day
|St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
|7595 Center Pkwy
|Sacramento
|95823
|11-Day
|The Center at District56
|8230 Civic Center Dr
|Elk Grove
|95757
|11-Day
|Unity of Sacramento Church
|9249 Folsom Blvd
|Sacramento
|95826
|4-Day
|American River College
|4700 College Oak Dr
|Sacramento
|95841
|4-Day
|Animal Care & Regulation
|3839 Bradshaw Rd
|Sacramento
|95827
|4-Day/Drop Box
|Arden – Dimick Library
|891 Watt Ave
|Sacramento
|95864
|4-Day/Drop Box
|Carmichael Library
|5605 Marconi Ave
|Carmichael
|95608
|4-Day
|California State University Sacramento – Modoc Hall
|3020 State University Dr
|Sacramento
|95819
|4-Day
|Citrus Heights Fellowship
|7405 Mariposa Ave
|Citrus Heights
|95610
|4-Day
|CLARA Auditorium
|1425 24th St
|Sacramento
|95816
|4-Day/Drop Box
|Colonial Heights Library
|4799 Stockton Blvd
|Sacramento
|95820
|4-Day
|Depot Building and Park
|6730 Front St
|Rio Linda
|95673
|4-Day
|Faith Lutheran Church
|4000 San Juan Ave
|Fair Oaks
|95628
|4-Day
|Fletcher Farm Community Center
|7245 Fletcher Farm Dr
|Sacramento
|95828
|4-Day
|George Washington Carver High School
|10101 Systems Pkwy
|Sacramento
|95827
|4-Day
|Herald Fire Station #87
|12746 Ivie Rd
|Herald
|95638
|4-Day
|Hillsdale Blvd Baptist Church
|6201 Hillsdale Blvd
|Sacramento
|95842
|4-Day
|Howe It’s Done
|2502 Franklin Blvd
|Sacramento
|95818
|4-Day
|Isleton Community Center
|208 Jackson Blvd
|Isleton
|95641
|4-Day
|Johnston Community Center
|231 Eleanor Ave
|Sacramento
|95815
|4-Day/Drop Box
|Laguna Creek Sports Club
|9570 Racquet Ct
|Elk Grove
|95758
|4-Day
|Maple Neighborhood Center
|3301 37th Ave
|Sacramento
|95824
|4-Day
|Marina Vista Community Center
|240 Seavey Cir
|Sacramento
|95818
|4-Day
|Muslim Community of Folsom
|391 S Lexington Dr Ste 120
|Folsom
|95630
|4-Day/Drop Box
|North Highlands – Antelope Library
|4235 Antelope Rd
|Antelope
|95843
|4-Day
|North Highlands Recreation Center
|6040 Watt Ave
|North Highlands
|95660
|4-Day/Drop Box
|North Natomas Library
|4660 Via Ingoglia
|Sacramento
|95835
|4-Day
|Orangevale Grange Hall
|5807 Walnut Ave
|Orangevale
|95662
|4-Day/Drop Box
|Rancho Cordova City Hall
|2729 Prospect Park Dr
|Rancho Cordova
|95670
|4-Day/Drop Box
|Rancho Murieta Community Services District
|15160 Jackson Rd
|Rancho Murieta
|95683
|4-Day/Drop Box
|Robbie Waters Pocket – Greenhaven Library
|7335 Gloria Dr
|Sacramento
|95831
|4-Day
|Robertson Community Center
|3525 Norwood Ave
|Sacramento
|95838
|4-Day/Drop Box
|Sacramento County Administration Building
|700 H St
|Sacramento
|95814
|4-Day
|Sierra 2 Center
|2791 24Th St
|Sacramento
|95818
|4-Day/Drop Box
|South Natomas Library
|2901 Truxel Rd
|Sacramento
|95833
|4-Day/Drop Box
|Sylvan Oaks Library
|6700 Auburn Blvd
|Citrus Heights
|95621
|4-Day
|The East Jay Building
|5025 J St Ste 102
|Sacramento
|95819
|4-Day/Drop Box
|Valley Hi – North Laguna Library
|7400 Imagination Pkwy
|Sacramento
|95823
|4-Day/Drop Box
|Walnut Grove Library
|14177 Market St
|Walnut Grove
|95690
|4-Day
|Wilton Community Center
|9717 Colony Rd
|Wilton