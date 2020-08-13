SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Election day is less than three months away and Sacramento County is still looking for 31 vote centers.

The county is required by law to provide 84 Vote Centers for the general election on Nov. 3, but so far they only have 53 centers confirmed.

A spokesperson for the county said many locations that they’ve used in the past, like schools and community centers, are occupied with daycares, COVID testing, food distribution and other services.

The county is looking for spaces that can be open Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, especially in the Natomas, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Folsom areas. Officials are looking to business owners, community organizations, school districts and government facilities that could offer up their space.

A deep cleaning will be provided before and after the election, the county said. They hope to confirm locations by Aug. 28 so the information can be included in voter information guides.

Below is the current list of confirmed locations: