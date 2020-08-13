SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento has been selected to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial that could lead to a widely available vaccine by the end of the year.

UC Davis Health announced Wednesday that it hopes to enroll as many as 200 people from the greater Sacramento metropolitan area in the clinical trial that involves roughly 30,000 people worldwide. The trial is in partnership Pfizer and BioNTech, who have developed a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Sacramento area was selected, in part, because of UC Davis Health’s ability to reach minority communities quickly. Sacramento is the third most ethnically diverse city in America, according to U.S. News & World Report. Stockton is number one.

“We are uniquely positioned to help with a possible breakthrough due to our clinical trials expertise, ability to recruit for clinical trials quickly, and track record of outreach to minority communities,” said David Lubarsky, vice chancellor of human health sciences and chief executive officer for UC Davis Health.

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android