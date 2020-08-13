By Richie Ramos
SONORA (CBS13) – A woman was arrested Wednesday evening, accused of physically assaulting an 89-year-old family member at a shopping center, the Sonora Police Department said on Thursday.

Jeryl D. Schwartz, 67, was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail where she faces a charge of felony elder abuse and has bail set at $35,000.

Schwartz allegedly punched her older relative multiple times and even pulled her around by the hair.

The scene was in a shopping center containing a Save Mart located along W. Stockton Street.

Sonora police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the nature of the case, authorities said no further information could be released.

