Pedestrian Killed In Downtown Sacramento Hit-In-Run; Search On For DriverPolice are looking for a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in downtown Sacramento Thursday afternoon.

PG&E Tells Regulators Upcoming Outages Will Go More SmoothlyPacific Gas and Electric promised regulators Thursday that it has learned from its mishandling of deliberate blackouts and won’t disrupt as many people’s lives during the pandemic this year, when the utility expects to rely on outages to prevent its outdated grid from starting deadly fires.

Voter Numbers Show Democrats Strengthen Hold On CaliforniaDemocrats are strengthening their hold on California, a state the party has dominated for years, voter registration figures showed Thursday.

31 Arrested In Modesto Pot Bust; 12k Plants, Nearly $1 Million SeizedOver 12,000 plants, 15 guns and nearly 1 million in cash were seized in an illegal marijuana bust that resulted in 31 arrests, the Modesto Police Department said on Thursday.