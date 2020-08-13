Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a Stockton waterway Wednesday night.
The Stockton Police Department said officers were originally called to the waterway behind the 400 block of West Fremont Street to help firefighters on a drowning call. First Responders found a 36-year-old man in the water with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives took over the investigation, and so far, police say there is no motive or suspect information.
Police are asking anyone with information to call (209) 937-8377.