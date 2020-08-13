  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A firefighter narrowly missed what could have been a dangerous situation.

Sacramento Fire crews responded around 2:15 a.m. Thursday to deal with a pickup truck that caught fire near the intersection of Beloit Drive and Main Avenue

During the firefight, one of the tires on the truck exploded right in front of a firefighter.

CBS13’s camera was rolling right when the incident took place. (Watch the video above)

The fire escaped without serious injury.

Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply