RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The California Capital Airshow that takes place annually at the Mather Airport near Rancho Cordova has been canceled for 2020 due to the pandemic, the California Capital Airshow Board of Directors and Staff announced on Friday.

This year’s event was scheduled for October 3-4.

“Unfortunately, we are not fully confident we can minimize the coronavirus risk to a level that meets our standards for health and safety. Please know we did not want to let you down – but ultimately, it is the right call for the safety of everyone,” the board said in a news release.

In addition to the announcement, the board also announced the airshow, which features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, would return next year on Sept. 25-26.

“Until then, as a nonprofit organization, we will turn our attention back to the mission of inspiring the next generation through free educational programs and scholarships, as well as honoring our region’s rich aviation heritage,” the board said. “We are tremendously grateful for your patience, support and encouragement during these trying times.”

The board said is worked with several partners on the state, county and local levels trying to find a way to continue on with this year’s airshow, but ultimately decided to move on to next year.