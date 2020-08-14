SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings confirmed in a statement Friday that General Manager Vlade Divac is stepping down from his position, a day after the team ended their season with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers and failed to reach the playoffs for the 14th straight year.

“This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the best path ahead as we work to build a winning team that our loyal fans deserve,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “We are thankful for Vlade’s leadership, commitment and hard work both on and off the court. He will always be a part of our Kings family.”

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨🚨 Kings announce Vlade Divac has stepped down. Joe Dumars is named Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and assumes GM duties immediately. pic.twitter.com/vGPLEuMBpC — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) August 14, 2020

Following the trade of star player Demarcus Cousins in 2017 to the New Orleans Pelicans, Divac famously stated he would step down in two years if the trade failed to help the team.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the General Manager for the Kings,” Divac said in a statement through the team. “I want to thank Vivek for the opportunity and recognize all of the incredible colleagues who I had the great pleasure of working with during my tenure. Sacramento and the Kings will always hold a special place in my heart and I wish them all the best moving forward.”

The team appointed Joe Dumars to Divac’s former positions as executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager.

“Joe has become a trusted and valued advisor since joining the team last year, and I am grateful to have him take on this role at an important time for the franchise,” Ranadivé said.

In June 2019, the Kings named Dumars a special advisor to Divac.

As a player and front office executive, Dumars has over 30 years of league experience.

On Thursday, the Kings beat the Lakers 136-122 in Sacramento’s final game in the NBA bubble. Sacramento was invited to participate in the NBA’s 8-game restart of the season in Orlando but failed to make a splash by only winning three games.

The Kings hold the longest active streak with 14 consecutive seasons without reaching the playoffs.