FOLSOM (CBS13) – Plenty of people in and around the Sacramento area are looking for an escape from the high heat by hitting different lakeshores and rivers over the weekend.

People out at Folsom Lake told CBS13 that having shade is a must when hitting the lake in this triple-digit heat.

“This is the best escape especially with some of the power outages that people are experiencing,” Folsom lake visitor Vincent Jimenez said. “So we thought this would be the best way to stay cool.”

Jet skis, floats and boats are certainly good options to cool off. Some are sinking into a different way of beating the heat.

“We got this [canopy] set up and we just come out every summer, a few times a year and pop them up and it’s a good way to beat the heat,” said Folsom Lake visitor Ryan Frinzs.

The canopies are must-haves in the scorching Sacramento Valley heat. But there’s one thing no one should forget.

“Water. That’s the number one thing out here,” Jimenez said.

The people CBS13 spoke to said they feel they aren’t too surprised to such a small number of people at the lake. Despite being in a pandemic with limited options, it may be too hot for some so that’s why we aren’t seeing droves of people at the shore.