Employee Of Middle School In Elk Grove Tests Positive For COVID-19A middle school employee in Elk Grove has tested positive for COVID-19.

Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Faces Life In PrisonJoseph James DeAngelo Jr., a former police officer, faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 13 rape-related charges and 13 murder counts stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s across six California counties. He pleaded guilty in June and is set to be sentenced on Friday after three days of testimony from his victims and survivors.

Victims Tell Of Trauma, Healing In Golden State Killer CaseJane Carson-Sandler says she has served an effective life sentence in the more than four decades since she was one of the first rape victims of a one-time police officer who eventually became known as the Golden State Killer.

Abandoned Pup Missing Front Legs Shows No Signs Of Slowing DownWe can all learn a lot from one little dog. Born with the odds against her, she's taking it all like a champ.