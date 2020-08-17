Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With most California students required to start the school year from home, some students in Sacramento are back on campus.
Capital Christian High School welcomed back students starting last Thursday by classifying itself as a daycare. Under county rules, daycares are allowed to be open right now.
The school is offering student areas for kids to learn online in pods.
Capital Christian’s director told the Sacramento Bee on-campus attendance is voluntary and he claims they are following safety protocols.
There is no apparent age distinction in the child care guidelines from the California Department of Public Health.