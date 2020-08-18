Golden State Killer Victims 'Take Back Their Power' In CourtStories of pain and survival were told in court Tuesday as victims faced the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo.

Bracing For Blackouts: PG&E Tool Helps Customers Prepare For Potential Power Outages A new tool from PG&E just went live Tuesday, allowing customers to look up their load block and find out when they are at risk of an outage.

Hit-And-Run Suspect Accused Of Striking Woman On Lime Scooter With VehicleA South Lake Tahoe man accused of hitting a woman on a scooter with his vehicle was arrested Tuesday at his home.

Cities Sue Census Bureau Over Ending 2020 Head Count EarlyMore than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups sued the Trump administration on Tuesday, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month, and it will lead to the undercounting of minority communities and an inaccurate head count of every U.S. resident.