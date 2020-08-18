  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS News: 2020 America Decides
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Lime scooter, South Lake Tahoe News

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A South Lake Tahoe man accused of hitting a woman on a scooter with his vehicle was arrested Tuesday at his home.

South Lake Tahoe police say the woman was riding a Lime scooter last week near the intersection of Johnson Blvd. and Fairway when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver took off before officers arrived.

With help from witnesses at the scene, officers identified the suspect as 63-year-old Colin Hauge. He was arrested Tuesday at his home on Hebert Ave. and charged with felony hit-and-run.

Police say the victim is recovering from the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply