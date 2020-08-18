SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency as California broils under a heat wave that has caused extreme weather conditions.

Several wildfires are burning throughout the state of California, and high temperatures are taxing the state’s power grid to the breaking point.

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” Newsom said in a statement.

The governor has already secured federal assistance to help fight the fires in Napa, Nevada and Monterey counties, including the Jones Fire, which is burning near Nevada City. The funding can cover up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs including field camps, equipment use, materials, and mobilization.

As the heat wave continues across the state, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued Flex Alerts, asking consumers to conserve energy during the hottest part of the day. Parts of the state experienced rolling blackouts on Friday and Saturday as demand for energy neared the supply.

On Tuesday, the grid operator warned more rotating power outages are possible.

https://twitter.com/CAgovernor/status/1295851462363213824